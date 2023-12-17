Debate Erupts as GOP Candidates Take Aim at Nikki Haley

Summary: In the latest Republican presidential debate, tension rose as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched attacks against former Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley. The debate, held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, showcased the smallest field of GOP candidates yet in the 2023 race. Former President Donald Trump, who still maintains a significant lead in national polls, held a closed campaign fundraiser in Florida during the event.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy criticized Haley, accusing her of capitulating to the left and the media whenever they criticized her. Ramaswamy also questioned the source of Haley’s wealth after leaving government service and accused her of corruption. DeSantis claimed that Haley would cave to big donors when it counted. The pair also attacked Haley’s proposal for online verification of social media users.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came to Haley’s defense, calling Ramaswamy “the most obnoxious blowhard in America.” Christie accused the entrepreneur of insulting Haley’s intelligence and criticized his lack of experience.

A CBS News poll from early November showed Trump leading the race with 61% of likely GOP primary voters nationwide. DeSantis followed with 18%, Haley with 9%, Ramaswamy with 5%, Senator Tim Scott with 4%, and Christie with 2%. Despite the heated exchanges during the debate, it remains to be seen if the dynamics of the race will shift significantly among Republican primary voters.

The clash between candidates in this debate underscores the intense competition for support as the race for the Republican presidential nomination continues to evolve.