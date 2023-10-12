Mystery and Time Travel Unite in Netflix’s Bodies

Netflix’s upcoming series, Bodies, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing premise and mind-bending storyline. Based on the graphic novel Si Spencer, the show follows four detectives from different time periods as they investigate the appearance of the same body on a London street in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053.

In this police procedural with a twist, the detectives find themselves drawn together an enigmatic political leader named Elias Mannix, portrayed Stephen Graham. As they delve deeper into their investigations, they uncover connections that span across the decades. The question arises: did Mannix have a hand in these murders, or is a more sinister conspiracy at play?

Amaka Okafor takes center stage in the trailer, portraying Shahara Hasan, the 2023 detective. Alongside her, Kyle Soller portrays Alfred Hillinghead, the investigator in 1890; Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays Charles Whiteman, a morally dubious detective in 1941; and Shira Haas depicts a detective from the future in 2053.

Created Paul Tomalin, known for his work on Torchwood and The Frankenstein Chronicles, Bodies is an eight-episode series set to premiere on Netflix on October 19th. With its compelling blend of mystery, time travel, and complex characters, the show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

It is important to note that this article was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The series, Bodies, wouldn’t exist without the labor of the actors currently on strike.

