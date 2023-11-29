Choosing the Right HSMaaS Solution for Securing Your Encryption Keys

A recent survey conducted Entrust in partnership with TechValidate revealed that organizations are motivated the desire to save time and money when considering HSMaaS solutions. 57% of respondents cited reducing IT management costs as a key reason for considering a subscription to an HSMaaS offering. Furthermore, 69% believed that their organizations would benefit from reduced spend on physical infrastructure. Improved efficiency was also a significant factor, with 46% of respondents selecting it as a benefit.

Aside from cost savings, the survey indicated that organizations leverage HSMaaS solutions for various functions. The top-ranked functions were Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), key management, data encryption/decryption, and digital signatures. These findings highlight the similarities in functionality between on-premise HSMs and HSMaaS offerings.

Important Considerations for Cloud Key Management

While cost and efficiency are important considerations, there are other factors to keep in mind when selecting an HSMaaS solution. These include:

Security: Understand how the HSMaaS offering works and whether it is shared with other users or exclusive to your organization. Consider your risk profile and requirements when choosing a solution. Sovereignty of Keys: Ensure that the HSMaaS provider can guarantee the physical location of your keys and whether it complies with relevant regulations affecting your organization. Integration: Assess the compatibility of the key management software with other vendors and ensure seamless integration with your organization’s existing products and services. Comprehensive Key Management: Determine if the solution allows for easy rotation, generation, discard, and access of key-related information during audits.

Conclusion

When selecting an HSMaaS solution, it is essential to partner with a company that understands your organization’s security and encryption needs holistically. While cost is a driving factor, ensuring you maintain control over your keys is paramount. Consider factors such as key sovereignty, integrations, and comprehensive key management capabilities. By making informed decisions, you can protect your business and enhance your organization’s overall security.

FAQs

What is an HSM?

A Hardware Security Module (HSM) is a physical device used to safeguard and manage encryption keys.

What is HSM-as-a-Service (HSMaaS)?

HSM-as-a-Service (HSMaaS) is a cloud-based offering that allows organizations to securely store and manage their encryption keys.

What are the benefits of using HSMaaS?

Some benefits of using HSMaaS include cost savings, flexibility, improved efficiency, and comparable security to on-premise HSMs.

How can I ensure the security of my encryption keys with HSMaaS?

It is important to consider factors such as the security of the HSMaaS offering, the physical location of your keys, integrations with other vendors, and comprehensive key management capabilities.

Can I use HSMaaS for other functions besides key management?

Yes, HSMaaS solutions often support a wide range of functions, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), data encryption/decryption, and digital signatures.