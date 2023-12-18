Surprising Celebrity Entrants in WWE Royal Rumble

Celebrities entering the WWE Royal Rumble has become somewhat of a tradition over the years. From actors to musicians and social media influencers, many famous personalities have stepped into the squared circle for a chance at glory. Let’s take a look at some of the most surprising celebrity entrants in recent Royal Rumble matches.

4. Drew Carey (Royal Rumble 2001)

Drew Carey, known for his comedic talents and hosting game shows, made a memorable appearance in the 2001 Royal Rumble. As the 5th entrant, Carey lasted just under three minutes before deciding to eliminate himself out of fear when he saw Kane making his entrance.

3. Johnny Knoxville (Royal Rumble 2022)

Renowned stunt performer and actor Johnny Knoxville surprised fans when he entered the Royal Rumble in 2022. As the 9th entrant, Knoxville’s run was short-lived as he was eliminated the “Master Strategist” Sami Zayn in just over a minute. This led to a feud between them, culminating in a match at WrestleMania later that year.

2. Bad Bunny (Royal Rumble 2022)

Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny wowed audiences with his entry into the 2022 Royal Rumble. Coming in as the 27th entrant, Bunny showcased his wrestling skills and lasted an impressive 7 minutes and 41 seconds. He even eliminated two competitors, Sheamus and Bad Bunny, before being eliminated the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

1. Logan Paul (Royal Rumble 2023)

Social media influencer and YouTuber Logan Paul made waves when he entered the 2023 Royal Rumble as the 29th entrant. Paul’s 10-minute and 57-second run in the match included eliminating Seth “Freakin” Rollins and a dramatic mid-air clash with Ricochet that became a viral sensation. Ultimately, Paul was eliminated Cody Rhodes, but his performance left a lasting impression.

The WWE Royal Rumble continues to be a platform for surprises and unexpected moments, with celebrities adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Fans eagerly await each year’s edition to see who will make their presence felt in the ring.