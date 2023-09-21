Four People Booked for Spreading Hatred on Social Media

Four individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act for allegedly spreading hatred between the Sunni and Shia sects on social media. The FIR was registered at the Chowk police station in Lucknow on September 19.

The complaint was filed sub-inspector Devendra Singh, who was on patrol duty near the Patanala locality in the Old City. He witnessed Sunni maulvi Alim Farooqui discussing a message he received in his Facebook inbox. The maulvi expressed his displeasure over objectionable posts made Firoz Haider, Suja Rizvi, Majahir Hussain, and Abbas Zuhair against Sunni sahabas.

The accused individuals allegedly made derogatory comments that incited hatred on social media. The posts were brought to the attention of the maulvi Sunni believers on his friend list, prompting him to file a complaint.

The police have taken the issue seriously and filed an FIR against the four individuals. Investigation into the matter is underway to gather evidence and ascertain the extent of the alleged hate speech. The IPC and IT Act include provisions to punish individuals who indulge in activities that disrupt communal harmony, incite violence, or spread hatred online.

This incident highlights the responsibility that individuals have while using social media platforms. It is important to exercise caution and refrain from posting or sharing content that promotes hate, discrimination, or violence. Social media platforms should also take necessary measures to prevent the spread of such content and address complaints promptly.

