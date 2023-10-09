Where to Watch Found Season 1 Episode 3 Online: Stream Details and Synopsis

Tanya King

The highly anticipated television series, Found, has garnered much attention since its premiere on October 3, 2023. Directed DeMane Davis and created Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found follows Gabi Mosely, a PR specialist who leads a crisis management team in the search for missing individuals. The series delves into the often overlooked cases where people of color are disproportionately affected and neglected the system.

In episode 3 of the first season, viewers are in for a thrilling ride as Gabi’s past and a dark secret she has been hiding begin to unravel. The cast of Found Season 1 includes talented actors such as Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, and Karan Oberoi. The show is executive produced a team of industry veterans, including DeMane Davis, Greg Berlanti, Lindsay Dunn, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sarah Schechter, and Sonay Hoffman.

Now, the question arises: where can one watch and stream Found Season 1 Episode 3 online? The good news is that the episode is available for streaming on Peacock. To access it, viewers can sign up for a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription through the streaming giant’s website. The Peacock subscription plan offers access to a wide array of television shows and movies, including current NBC and Bravo shows.

There are two options available for Peacock subscriptions. The ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while the ad-free plan is priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. By subscribing to Peacock, fans of Found can enjoy not only Episode 3 but also binge-watch the entire series at their convenience.

Found Season 1 presents a gripping narrative that sheds light on the systemic neglect faced missing individuals, particularly those from marginalized communities. With its talented cast and compelling storyline, viewers are in for a captivating experience. So, if you’re eager to follow Gabi Mosely’s journey and uncover the truth behind her dark secret, make sure to catch Found Season 1 Episode 3 on Peacock.

Tanya King

