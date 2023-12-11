Fossil Fuel Companies Exploit Social Media to Promote Greenwashing Tactics

Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) has released a report exposing how fossil fuel companies engage in greenwashing through social media platforms. The study reveals that Chevron, an oil and gas giant, has implemented extensive and calculated campaigns across various social media channels. These campaigns include substantial investments in TikTok ads, amounting to approximately $1.8 million, to promote their “renewable gasoline blend” as a supposedly eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline.

In addition to TikTok, the fossil fuel industry heavily promotes Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology, a method of underground storage that Chevron claims reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The report highlights that Google searches related to “carbon capture” predominantly display results from major fossil fuel companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, and BP, overshadowing reputable and scientific sources. Moreover, a video from Shell ranks among the top organic results for CCS searches on YouTube, indicating their influence in shaping public perception.

CAAD argues that the marketing of CCS as a silver bullet solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions misleads the public. This contradicts guidance from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as over 80 percent of corporate engagement on CCS deviates from recommended standards. Fossil fuel companies have strategically shifted their messaging to position themselves as part of the solution to climate change rather than the cause.

The report further reveals that Chevron targets Generation Z on TikTok through visually appealing content while omitting any mention of climate change or fossil fuel transition. Some videos on Chevron’s TikTok account make scientifically dubious claims, presenting carbon storage as a safe solution without acknowledging the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels.

CAAD’s analysis also exposes the social media advertising strategies employed other fossil fuel companies. ExxonMobil and the Houston CCS Alliance emerge as the most prolific advertisers on Facebook and Instagram, using these platforms to lobby for support in the form of contacting the Governor of Wyoming.

The report concludes advocating for stricter regulations on fossil fuel advertising, preventing companies from promoting solutions that allow them to continue operating without significantly reducing carbon emissions. It emphasizes the importance of governance, transparency, and accountability to insulate policy-making from corporate influence. Additionally, CAAD calls for increased scrutiny of social media platforms that profit from Big Oil and Gas, urging the prioritization of science over special interests when shaping public understanding.