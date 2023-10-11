Is Forza Motorsport Living Up to Expectations?

The new Forza Motorsport game has finally been released on Xbox Game Pass, and while it has received positive reviews from critics, there have been some complaints from the community as well. One Reddit user even questioned if they were playing a different game due to all the criticism.

These complaints are not limited to Reddit, as Forza Motorsport currently has a “Mixed” rating on Steam. Many of the negative reviews mention poor performance and other gameplay concerns. One user on Steam stated that while the racing itself is enjoyable, the choices made the developers for presentation and functionality are disappointing.

Despite these criticisms, many players have had a fantastic time with the game overall. However, Xbox and developer Turn 10 are interested in receiving constructive feedback as the game will continue to evolve over the years.

So, is the criticism overblown or is there a valid reason to be disappointed with Forza Motorsport? While some players have had a positive experience, others have highlighted issues with performance and gameplay. It remains to be seen how the developers will address these concerns post-launch and whether they can improve the game’s overall experience.

As with any game, opinions are subjective, and it’s important to consider various perspectives before forming your own opinion. If you’ve played Forza Motorsport, feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on the game. Whether you’re loving it or have some constructive criticism, your input can help shape the future of the game.

