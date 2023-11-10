Exploring American Automotive in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has just celebrated its second anniversary, and with it comes the exciting launch of Series 27. This new series is dedicated to all things American, paying homage to its roots as a spin-off of the popular Forza Motorsport series. Players can expect a multitude of events tailored for American vehicles and a chance to win amazing prizes with an American twist.

The series, appropriately named American Automotive, invites players to showcase their skills with a wide range of car models, from Acura to Willys, throughout the four-week event. Not only will players be treated to an immersive experience with American vehicles, but they will also witness the return of the Horizon Oval Circuit in free-roam mode. This iconic circuit adds even more excitement to the already thrilling gameplay.

In line with the American theme, eight new cars will be introduced as rewards through the Playlist, with players having the opportunity to collect them all and earn the esteemed Evolving World Accolade. Additionally, four permanent course locations will make their debut, expanding the already impressive selection of racetracks in the game. These new courses, known as Horizon Apex Road Racing Trails, will also be integrated into multiplayer event rotations.

For players looking for even more American automotive excitement, a new paid DLC pack will be available. This pack includes four additional American vehicles, adding even more variety and power to the game.

