Forward Woobens Pacius Departs Forge FC After Successful Stint

Summary: Woobens Pacius, the talented forward who played a key role in Forge FC’s Canadian Premier League victory, has announced his departure from the club. Having scored 10 goals last season, Pacius leaves a significant void in the team’s attacking line-up. Although Forge FC has confirmed that Pacius’ contract has expired, rumours suggest that he may be pursued Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs.

In a heartfelt social media post, Pacius conveyed his gratitude towards the club and expressed his appreciation for the time spent with the team. The talented forward joined Forge FC in August 2021 from the CF Montreal academy and made an immediate impact, netting an impressive 32 goals in 93 appearances across various competitions.

While the club is undoubtedly disappointed to see Pacius leave, they understand that this is a natural progression in the player’s career. There has been consistent speculation regarding Pacius’ future, with MLS clubs showing keen interest in acquiring his services. His exceptional goal-scoring ability and overall performance have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from higher-level leagues.

The departure of Pacius presents a unique challenge and an opportunity for Forge FC to rebuild their forward line. The team management is likely to explore various options to fill the void left the departing forward. However, replacing a player of Pacius’ caliber will be no easy task.

Regardless of his future destination, Pacius leaves behind a commendable legacy at Forge FC. His contributions, both on and off the field, have played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As he embarks on a new chapter in his career, fans and teammates alike will fondly remember his time with the club.

Only time will tell where Pacius will take his talents next, but one thing is certain: he will be sorely missed at Forge FC.