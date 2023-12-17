82-Year-Old Runner Celebrates 40-Year Milestone

Barbara Stanley Latta, an 82-year-old runner, has recently celebrated an incredible milestone – 40 years of running every single day. Latta’s dedication and unwavering commitment to her running streak have earned her the admiration of local athletes and the running community.

Latta’s journey began more than four decades ago when, on a cold day, she decided to go for a run to keep warm. Little did she know that this spontaneous decision would lead to a remarkable streak that would last for thousands of days. Day after day, Latta would lace up her shoes and hit the streets of Raleigh, undeterred weather conditions or fatigue.

Over the years, Latta has witnessed significant changes in the running world. When she started her streak in 1983, women had only recently gained access to major marathons like Boston and New York. Latta recalls being overlooked and ignored as one of the few women participating in races dominated men. However, she persevered and continued to push boundaries, pacing at City of Oaks, completing a marathon through Umstead, and even running on all seven continents.

Now in her early 80s, Latta acknowledges that she may be slowing down, but she remains committed to her daily runs. Her average 5K time has more than doubled since she first started, but that has not deterred her spirit. Latta simply “shows up” every day, ready to embrace her passion for running.

As Latta celebrates her incredible milestone, it serves as a reminder that age should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s passion. Her story inspires others to find their own path, no matter their age or circumstances. Latta’s dedication to her daily runs is a testament to the power of perseverance and the joy that comes from doing what you love.

Tomorrow may be a new day, but one thing is certain – Barbara Stanley Latta will continue to lace up her shoes, hit the pavement, and show up, inspiring us all with her unwavering dedication.