Shell Collaborates with Fortnite and TikTok to Promote Fossil Fuels to Young Audiences

Shell PLC is taking a unique approach to connect with young audiences partnering with popular platforms like Fortnite, TikTok, and Twitch streamers to promote its fossil fuel products, specifically its “new and improved” premium gasoline, V-Power NiTRO+.

One of Shell’s initiatives involves the creation of a Fortnite world called “Shell Ultimate Road Trips.” Players can explore different areas and even refuel at a Shell gas station using the company’s new fuel. In order to reach a wider audience, Shell has enlisted the help of content creators with millions of followers on various platforms.

Media Matters reports that six Twitch streamers with a combined 5.5 million followers promoted Shell’s campaign, generating over 1 million views during sponsored streams. Three of these influencers extended their promotion efforts to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, reaching nearly 8 million TikTok followers and 1.2 million Instagram followers.

In addition to Twitch, three other content creators sponsored Shell promoted the campaign across their YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. These creators have a combined audience of 1.5 million Instagram followers, 8.5 million TikTok followers, and 11.6 million YouTube subscribers.

However, despite their efforts, Shell’s campaign has received a negative response. Viewers have left negative comments on articles and YouTube videos featuring Shell’s Fortnite map, criticizing the partnership with an oil company. This highlights the challenge faced big oil companies in engaging with younger audiences, given the growing concerns about climate change.

Shell’s collaboration with Fortnite, TikTok, and Twitch streamers represents a broader trend among oil companies to connect with younger demographics through online influencers and content creators. These efforts aim to make fossil fuel products more appealing to younger consumers, but it remains a challenge to convince them to support an industry that is often associated with environmental concerns.

