BRICK Crypto Token Surges 131% in Value

The BRICK crypto reward token, which is distributed in Reddit’s subreddit community for the popular video game Fortnite, experienced a significant surge in value on Wednesday. According to CoinGecko data, the price of BRICK more than doubled in less than 24 hours, rising from just under $0.075 to around $0.173. Despite some cooling off, BRICK is still trading at approximately $0.125, representing a 35% increase over the past day.

The cause of this sudden increase is not entirely clear. There were no major announcements or changes from Reddit’s Fortnite community, and no significant developments related to the game itself. BRICK is an independent token created and for the Reddit community, with no official ties to Fortnite or its creator, Epic Games.

Limited liquidity is likely a contributing factor to the price volatility. With a market cap of only $15.6 million and a 24-hour trading volume of just over $1 million, BRICK is relatively small in scale. Most of the trading activity takes place on Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange. CoinGecko estimates that even a relatively small purchase or sale of BRICK could cause a significant price shift.

BRICK was initially launched in 2020 as a trial Reddit to reward its most active users with crypto tokens called Community Points. Alongside BRICK, another token called MOON was introduced for the r/cryptocurrency subreddit. Originally operating on an Ethereum testnet, the tokens were difficult to transact. However, some traders found ways to exchange them for other tokens and cash them out.

In 2022, Reddit announced that both BRICK and MOON would migrate to Arbitrum Nova, an Ethereum scaling network, to enhance accessibility and potential use in other applications. Although the Community Points program has not expanded to other communities yet, it is anticipated that this move will make the tokens easier to access and utilize.

It’s worth noting that there was also a minor increase in the price and trading momentum of Reddit’s MOON tokens, possibly influenced the enthusiasm surrounding BRICK. MOON is currently up 10% in the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of around $610,000.

