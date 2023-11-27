New Article: Enhancing Data Security in Multicloud Environments with Fortanix Key Insight

Data breaches pose a significant threat to businesses, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties. While traditional security measures protect the perimeter, the data itself remains vulnerable. Encryption serves as the final line of defense, but the lack of control over encryption keys exposes enterprises to substantial risk. To mitigate these risks, organizations must adopt a data-centric security approach that goes beyond perimeter layers. Fortanix, a leading provider of data security solutions, introduces a powerful capability called Key Insight to help enterprises strengthen their data security posture in hybrid multicloud environments.

Fortanix Key Insight offers comprehensive visibility and control over cryptographic keys, enabling enterprises to safeguard critical data services effectively. With this innovative solution, security, cloud, and developer teams can collaborate to assess the risk landscape and address compliance gaps in alignment with industry standards like NIST, GDPR, and PCI. Key Insight is an integral component of Fortanix DSM, a versatile data security platform that encompasses enterprise key management, data tokenization, secrets management, and more.

By consolidating insights and control of encryption keys and cloud data services, Key Insight empowers organizations to prevent data breaches, pass compliance audits, and prepare for the future of data security. The solution’s unique Enterprise Key Posture Management (EKPM) capabilities enable enterprises to gain a holistic view of their encryption environments, assess their data security risk posture, and maintain complete control over their data assets.

Amit Phadnis, the CTO of Rapid AI, a renowned leader in AI-based healthcare imaging applications, stresses the importance of encryption key management for protecting sensitive patient data. He emphasizes that any tool that simplifies encryption key posture management is highly desirable for their security and compliance teams.

Craig Gledhill, the CEO of ACA Pacific, emphasizes the critical role of data encryption in protecting sensitive information. However, he also highlights the importance of identifying blind spots and remedying compliance gaps. With the introduction of Fortanix Key Insight, Gledhill states that their customers can strengthen multicloud data security and achieve compliance effectively.

Fortanix Key Insight revolutionizes data security providing organizations with the capability to:

– Discover all encryption assets and establish a comprehensive mapping between encryption keys and data services through an intuitive user experience.

– Assess the organization’s data security risk posture using AI-powered dashboards and heatmaps to identify risks, gaps, and priorities aligned with established policies and industry standards.

– Remediate policy and compliance gaps to eliminate risks and achieve scalable crypto agility, while also enabling robust monitoring and reporting for ongoing improvements.

In conclusion, Fortanix Key Insight presents a game-changing solution for enterprises seeking to enhance data security in hybrid multicloud environments. By offering consolidated insights, comprehensive risk assessment, and remediation capabilities, Key Insight empowers organizations to fortify their data security posture, pass compliance audits, and prepare for future challenges in the ever-evolving cyber landscape.