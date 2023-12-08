Fort Worth Police Department Faces Scrutiny Over Misuse of Take-Home Cars

A recent audit of the Fort Worth Police Department has revealed concerns about officers misusing city-owned vehicles that are meant to be used for official purposes only. The audit, conducted the Fort Worth Lab, found that the majority of these vehicles are being driven police officers who are taking advantage of the city’s take-home car privileges.

Under the city’s policy, certain employees, including those in the Public Management Department, Fire Department, and Police Department, are allowed to take home city-owned vehicles for emergency response purposes. However, the audit discovered that many officers were not adhering to the rules and were using the vehicles outside of authorized areas and for personal travel.

The data collected the Fort Worth Lab showed that police officers accounted for 95% of the employees utilizing take-home cars, while the Public Management Department and firefighters only made up a small percentage. It was also revealed that a significant number of police cars were being driven outside of the city limits, with some even traveling as far as Wise County.

City Councilmember Elizabeth Beck expressed her concerns about the misuse of these vehicles, stating that it was alarming to see so many cars operating outside of the designated areas. Beck emphasized the financial impact on taxpayers, as the city is responsible for covering gas and maintenance costs for these vehicles.

The Fort Worth Police Chief, Neil Noakes, admitted that proper procedures were not being followed in regard to the use of take-home cars. He took full responsibility for the oversight and assured the City Council that corrective measures were already being taken. Noakes acknowledged the need for increased accountability and suggested that changes to the current policy should be considered.

Moving forward, the Fort Worth Lab will continue its research and provide policy recommendations to the City Council. It is expected that these recommendations will address the misuse of take-home vehicles and propose stricter guidelines to ensure compliance. The City Council plans to review and implement these recommendations in the coming months.

In order to maintain public trust and be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, it is crucial for the Fort Worth Police Department to address the concerns raised the audit and take immediate action to prevent further misuse of city-owned vehicles. By enforcing stricter policies and enhancing accountability measures, they can ensure that these vehicles are utilized solely for authorized purposes, ultimately improving efficiency and maintaining public confidence in their operations.