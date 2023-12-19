Significant Decline in Fort Worth ISD Enrollment Sparks Campus Evaluation

A recent analysis of enrollment data has shown a substantial decrease in the number of students attending schools in the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) over the past decade. The decline is particularly pronounced in elementary schools, with a significant number of parents choosing alternative educational options for their children. This trend has prompted FWISD to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its campuses, considering the possibility of closures or relocations.

The total student enrollment in FWISD for the 2013-14 academic year was recorded at 84,588. However, at the beginning of this year, the number had fallen to 71,066, representing an overall decrease of 16%. Shockingly, 88% of these departures were among students in grades K-5, indicating a lack of confidence in the district’s elementary schools.

Parents who have withdrawn their children from FWISD cited concerns about discipline and academic outcomes as the primary reasons for seeking alternative educational opportunities such as homeschooling or charter schools. Hollie Plemons, a parent who made such a decision, expressed her dissatisfaction with what FWISD had to offer, stating that parents are searching for better options.

Andrea Arabie, VP of Advocacy for the Fort Worth ISD Council of PTAs, acknowledged the exodus of students but argued that the district has been responsive to parental concerns regarding curriculums and discipline. Arabie also noted that the growth of charter schools in the region, along with changes in neighborhood demographics, have contributed to the decline in FWISD enrollment.

To address these challenges and ensure a brighter future for FWISD, the district has initiated a thorough evaluation of its facilities. With a budget of $2 million, the facilities master plan aims to identify schools with lower enrollment and assess their viability. Arabie emphasized the need for regular reevaluation and improvement to meet the changing needs of the student population.

The FWISD’s facilities plan is expected to provide insights into the potential closure or relocation of some campuses. The district hopes that these measures will not only address the decline in enrollment but also bring about positive changes and foster growth. The January meeting of the Fort Worth school board will offer an update on the progress of the facilities plan, providing an opportunity to chart a brighter path for FWISD.