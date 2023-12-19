Fort Worth ISD Faces Declining Enrollment, Prompting Concerns About Campus Closures

A recent analysis of enrollment figures reveals a significant decline in the number of students attending Fort Worth ISD over the past decade. With thousands of students leaving the district, officials are now examining whether the closure or relocation of certain campuses is necessary. The majority of departures are concentrated at the elementary school level.

Parents, like Hollie Plemons, have opted to withdraw their children from Fort Worth ISD to explore alternative options such as homeschooling or charter schools. Plemons cited concerns about discipline and academic outcomes as factors influencing her decision.

Data from the district highlights a 16% drop in total enrollment from the 2013-14 school year to the present academic year, with 88% of those departures occurring in grades K-5. This trend stands in contrast to the growth experienced the city of Fort Worth, with the population increasing over 20% during the same period.

Andrea Arabie, VP of Advocacy for the Fort Worth ISD Council of PTAs, acknowledged the concerns raised parents but emphasized that the district has responded to those issues. Arabie attributed the decline in enrollment partially to the rise of local charter schools and changing neighborhood demographics.

To address the challenges posed declining enrollment, Fort Worth ISD is conducting a $2 million facilities master plan to evaluate its campuses. Arabie stressed the need for assessment and improvement if the current approach proves to be ineffective. The plan could potentially result in campus closures or relocations.

The upcoming January meeting of the Fort Worth school board will provide an opportunity for an update on the facilities plan. While some view the declining enrollment as a setback, Arabie sees it as an opportunity for growth and positive change that will better serve the needs of the population.