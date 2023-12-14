Fort Lauderdale’s Iconic Galleria Mall Seeks New Owner

Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall, once a thriving hub for retail and dining, is now up for sale as it looks for a new owner. CBRE, a leading commercial real estate services firm, has been tasked with finding a buyer for the property. With its prime location along East Sunrise Boulevard, the Galleria Mall has the potential for large-scale luxury mixed-use redevelopment.

While the future of the mall remains uncertain, other areas of the city have seen significant development. Federal Highway between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards is now a bustling retail area, and Las Olas Boulevard has become a popular destination for national outlets. The rise in Flagler Village’s apartment construction has also led to new street-level retail spaces.

The Galleria Mall is currently 67% occupied, with an Apple retail store serving as one of its busiest tenants. Other national retailers and renowned restaurants can also be found within the mall. However, prominent names like Saks and Lord & Taylor have long since departed.

The property is owned Keystone-Florida Properties, an affiliate of the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS) pension fund. The fund purchased the Galleria Mall in 1993 for $126 million, and it is now expected to sell for over $100 million.

Despite previous attempts at redevelopment, the mall remains unaltered. Proposed plans for a condo tower and a mixed-use layout with shops, restaurants, housing, and a hotel ultimately faced strong objections from neighboring residents. The community is divided on whether the mall should be transformed into a mixed-use space or demolished for a residential project.

City Commissioner John Herbst expressed the need for a development that meets the neighborhood’s needs and is widely accepted. He pointed to the successful redevelopment at Searstown and praised the human-scale structures and mixed-rise buildings that have been proposed.

For now, the future of the Galleria Mall hangs in the balance, with no existing development approvals or pending applications.