Controversy Surrounding Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Retirement Raises Questions

Following a contentious board meeting, Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck has been forced into retirement, leaving many parents in Fort Bend County perplexed. The retirement was prompted comments made Sonya Jones during the meeting, alleging that Whitbeck had crossed several boundaries. Despite the crowd’s eruption, no specifics were provided.

In response to inquiries regarding the matter, Jones, a member of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, stated that she was not permitted to disclose any information related to Fort Bend ISD due to board policy and procedures. This lack of response from Jones and the rest of the board, including Board President Judy Dae, has left parents with even more questions.

Whitbeck, who had been with the district for two years and received a contract extension and raise in July, found herself in controversy when she offered teachers the incentive of wearing jeans if they voted in the November elections. Unfortunately, such an incentive is considered a violation of the law state officials. State Senator Paul Bettencourt, who also serves on the Senate Committee on Education, emphasized that schools cannot offer incentives for employees to vote.

While Whitbeck denied the allegations of potential illegality and communicated this to parents via email, it was later revealed that the interview she included in her email was conducted internally with FBISD’s Communications Director Sherry Williams, rather than a professional news organization.

Amidst the entire ordeal, it was discovered that Whitbeck received a payout of over $490,000 from the board for her retirement. This raised further questions from KPRC 2, an investigative team, who questioned why the board would allow Whitbeck to resign with such a substantial payout if her actions were severe enough to warrant her never working in education again.

As the community awaits further answers, the controversy surrounding Fort Bend ISD’s superintendent retirement continues to raise concerns among parents and calls into question the transparency and accountability of the board.