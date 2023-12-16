Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Claims Forced Retirement

Fort Bend County, Texas – In a surprising turn of events, the retirement of Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck has raised questions among board members. One board member alleges that Whitbeck was forced out and did not retire willingly.

During a heated board meeting, the trustees approved Whitbeck’s retirement, but a board member called for transparency, suggesting that she was pushed out against her will. This decision has significant financial implications for taxpayers, as the severance agreement amounts to $491,000, in addition to the salary of the interim superintendent.

The circumstances surrounding Whitbeck’s retirement are particularly perplexing due to recent developments. Just a few months ago, the board voted to extend her contract until December 2026 and even increased her salary following a performance evaluation. Board member Kristen Malone expressed skepticism about a superintendent who had recently received a raise and contract extension suddenly retiring, hinting at political and personal motivations.

Malone alluded to a conflict between the president and the secretary as the underlying cause of the superintendent’s departure. Allegedly, President Judy Dae gave Whitbeck an ultimatum, but the specifics of this ultimatum remain unclear as the discussion was shut down.

The retirement announcement came as a shock, especially as just hours before, voters had approved a property tax rate increase to fund teacher raises. Whitbeck expressed feeling blindsided the decision, emphasizing that she had not had the opportunity to speak with the board or participate in closed-session discussions about her future.

During the board meeting, tensions escalated when accusations were made behind closed doors. Board member Sonya Jones claimed that if the details of the closed-session discussions were revealed, Whitbeck would never be able to work in education again.

Whitbeck vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing and maintains her integrity, stating that she has never engaged in anything illegal, immoral, or improper. She expressed frustration and labeled the accusations as bordering on slander.

President Dae has not responded to the allegations, despite being reached out to local news outlet ABC13.

Whitbeck’s final day as superintendent will be on December 11. However, she will continue to assist with the leadership transition as the superintendent emeritus. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Fort Bend ISD, and the community eagerly awaits further updates on this unexpected turn of events.