Andrew Forrest Accuses Media Empire of Bias Towards Oil and Gas Industry

Andrew Forrest has accused the media empire controlled fellow West Australian billionaire Kerry Stokes of being biased toward the oil and gas industry. Speaking in Perth, Forrest suggested that coverage in The West Australian, published Seven West Media, favored Woodside Energy, in which Stokes has personal interests. Forrest highlighted The West Australian’s reputation as a “fossil fuel-friendly” newspaper and questioned whether Stokes’ investments had any impact on its bias.

Forrest’s comments came before the Telethon charity event, which is backed Stokes and broadcasted Seven to raise funds for sick children. During a university event, Forrest expressed his disappointment with the media coverage in his home state and the lack of diversity of opinion. However, Stokes and Seven West Media declined to comment on Forrest’s claims.

This is not the first public disagreement between Forrest and Stokes. In February, Forrest accused The West Australian of biased and inaccurate reporting and claimed that Stokes was misusing his media platform. The dispute arose from a falling out over a mining machinery order decision.

Woodside Energy Chairman Richard Goyder, who also chairs the board of the Telethon Trust, will be in attendance at the black-tie Telethon ball where Forrest and Stokes are expected to face each other. Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s CEO, has previously called for urgent reforms to Australia’s offshore approvals process, citing potential delays and increased costs at the Scarborough LNG project in Western Australia.

It is worth noting that Forrest’s philanthropic foundation, Minderoo, has reportedly donated to Telethon, indicating a potential thawing of tensions between the two billionaires.

