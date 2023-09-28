The Decline of Interest in F1: Has the Peak Been Reached?

A recent analysis Buzz Radar, a social intelligence company specializing in social media patterns, has shed light on a significant decline in interest in Formula 1 (F1) following the 2023 campaign. Titled “Have we reached Peak F1?,” the case study explored F1’s growth over the past decade and its recent decline.

According to Buzz Radar’s analysis, the boom of 2022, fueled the intense 2021 title fight and the introduction of new car rules, may have marked a high point of interest in F1 for the foreseeable future. The study combined human analysis with AI data, including the examination of 70 million fan posts, to assess F1’s presence on social media.

The data revealed a 70.2% decrease in social media mentions of F1 during the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, new followers were down 46.29%, and social reach declined 64.10% during this period.

Buzz Radar’s report concluded that the decline in interest can be attributed to a single-team domination, with Red Bull winning all but two races over the past year. The analysis also highlighted a shift in conversation about F1 on social media, with negative adjectives such as “boring” and “annoying” replacing previously positive words like “interesting” and “exciting.”

The report suggests a direct correlation between the competitiveness of the F1 title fight and fan engagement. When the title race is closely contested, interest and conversation surrounding F1 thrive. However, when one driver dominates, as seen in 2018 with Lewis Hamilton, interest wanes.

Despite the declining figures in 2023, the Buzz Radar report acknowledges F1’s impressive growth in audience figures over the past decade. F1 has become one of the leading sports, gaining 80% growth in conversation levels between 2016 and 2022. This growth surpasses other major sports leagues, with F1 hosting only 23 events per year compared to the likes of the NFL.

While the decline in interest is concerning, the report suggests that the pattern will continue until the racing becomes closer once again. It highlights the need for a more competitive championship to reignite fan engagement and restore F1’s popularity.

