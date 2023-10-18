Netflix to Host “The Netflix Cup,” a Live Sports Event Featuring Formula 1 Drivers and PGA Tour Golfers

Netflix is venturing into the realm of live sports events with the upcoming “The Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament that will bring together Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers. The event will take place on November 14 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

In a unique pairing of two popular docudrama series, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” the tournament will feature four teams comprised of one Formula 1 driver and one golfer. The participating Formula 1 drivers include Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, while the PGA Tour golfers include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The format of “The Netflix Cup” will consist of an eight-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club course. The top two teams will then advance to a final hole to determine the winner. This concept is similar to “The Match” series, which pairs NFL and PGA Tour stars in competitive events.

Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction sports, expressed excitement about the event, stating that it would take the energy and fandom generated their sports series to the next level. The success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has been instrumental in increasing Formula 1’s popularity in the United States, as acknowledged Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

This live event is part of the lead-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will mark the first Formula 1 race in the city in 40 years. It serves as a celebration of the growth of Formula 1 in the United States and a way to engage fans globally.

“The Netflix Cup” will be streamed on the Netflix platform at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 14. This event follows Netflix’s first attempt at a live event earlier this year, the “Love is Blind” reunion episode, which experienced technical difficulties.

Definitions:

– Formula 1: A top-tier international open-wheel racing series, known for its fast cars and high-profile drivers.

– PGA Tour: The premier professional golf tour in the United States.

– Docudrama: A genre of television or film that combines documentary and dramatic elements to present real events in a fictionalized or semi-fictionalized manner.

Sources:

– Originated from the USA TODAY article titled “F1, PGA Tour stars set for Netflix golf tournament ahead of Grand Prix.”