Affordability and Performance: Introducing the Formovie C3 UST Laser Projector

Formovie, a leading Chinese manufacturer in the UST Laser Projector category, has made waves with its high-performing and award-winning Formovie Theater UST Laser Projector. Now, they are expanding their product lineup with a more affordable option – the Formovie C3. While it may not have claimed the top spot in the recent Laser TV showdown, this projector is still a strong contender in terms of performance and features, particularly when compared to competitors like the Hisense PL1.

Notably, the Formovie C3 has been tested and praised members of the press in North America, including industry expert Chris Boylan. Although the C3 is currently available for purchase, keep in mind that it may not be the final version intended for the USA Market. It is possible that a more refined version with additional tweaks, such as enhanced color management control, will become available in 2024.

If the promised enhancements are indeed implemented and the price remains at $1,899 USD, the Formovie C3 could be one of the best values in its category. This represents a significant win for Formovie as they continue to establish themselves as a top player in the market.

Let’s take a closer look at the Formovie C3’s specs and compare them to its sibling, the Formovie Theater:

– MSRP: $1,899 for the C3, $2,999 for the Theater

– THX Certified: C3 – No, Theater – Yes

– Processor: MediaTek MTK MT9669 for both models

– RAM: C3 – 3GB DDR4, Theater – 3GB DDR4

– Built-in Storage: C3 – 32GB eMMC high-speed flash memory, Theater – 64GB eMMC high-speed flash memory

– Imaging Chip: Single Chip DLP with XPR Pixel Shifting for both models

– Resolution: 4K UHD via XPR Pixel Shifting for both models

– Laser Light Source: C3 – Single Laser with 20,000-hour use life, Theater – Triple Laser with 20,000-hour use life (ALPD® RGB+)

– Light Output (ANSI Lumens): C3 – 2200, Theater – 2800

– Native Contrast Ratio (Full On/Full Off): C3 – 3000:1, Theater – 13000:1

– Color Gamut: C3 – BT.2020, Theater – 110% Rec 709

– HDR Support: C3 – HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Theater – Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

– Screen Size: C3 – 80 to 200 inches, Theater – 80 to 150 inches

– Motion Processing: C3 – MEMC smooth motion, Theater – MEMC smooth motion

– Keystone Correction: Horizontal and Vertical (8 points) for both models

– Built-in Audio: C3 – 15 watts x 2 (Dolby Audio/DTS-HD support), Theater – 15 watts x 2 (Bowers & Wilkins)

– Dolby Atmos Passthrough: Both models support Dolby Atmos Passthrough

– Smart OS: C3 – FengOS, Theater – Android

– Gaming Support: Both models support ALLM

– HDMI: 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC support for both models

– USB: 2 for both models

– Headphone Out: 1 x 3.5mm for both models

– Digital Optical Out: 1 for both models

– Ethernet: Yes for both models

– Wi-Fi: Yes for both models

– Bluetooth: Yes for both models

– Voice Control: C3 – N/A, Theater – Google Assistant

– Fan Noise: C3 – 32 dB, Theater – 28 dB

– Dimensions (HWD): C3 – 3.58″ x 17.95″ x 12.12″, Theater – 4.23″ x 21.65″ x 13.74″

– Weight: C3 – 16.97 lbs, Theater – 21.6 lbs

The Formovie C3 is currently available for purchase at ProjectorScreen.com for $1,899.

FAQ:

Q: Does the Formovie C3 offer THX certification like the Formovie Theater?

A: No, the Formovie C3 does not have THX certification.

Q: What is the difference in price between the Formovie C3 and the Formovie Theater?

A: The Formovie C3 is priced at $1,899, while the Formovie Theater is priced at $2,999.

Q: Does the Formovie C3 support Dolby Atmos Passthrough?

A: Yes, both the Formovie C3 and the Formovie Theater support Dolby Atmos Passthrough.

Q: Which smart OS does the Formovie C3 use?

A: The Formovie C3 uses FengOS, while the Formovie Theater uses Android.

Q: What is the color gamut of the Formovie C3?

A: The Formovie C3 has a color gamut of BT.2020.

Sources:

– ProjectorScreen.com