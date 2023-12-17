Doug Basham Retires from Wrestling to Focus on Coaching and Training

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham has officially announced his retirement from in-ring action after his final match over the weekend. At the 2023 Great Lakes Championship Wrestling Blizzad Brawl event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Basham faced off against Kal Herro and ultimately lost the bout.

Following the match, Basham made the decision to retire from his in-ring wrestling career. This retirement marks the end of an era for Basham, who had a significant impact on the Ohio Valley Wrestling scene. Trained Danny Davis, Basham was a key player during the glory days of OVW, where he engaged in memorable feuds with The Damaja before the two eventually formed The Basham Brothers on the WWE main roster.

The Basham Brothers achieved considerable success, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions. After their time in WWE, the duo also made appearances in TNA. However, Basham’s focus has now shifted to a new chapter in his career.

According to PWInsider, Basham specifically chose to retire at the hands of Kal Herro, wanting to give him the honor of being the person to retire him. Currently, Basham works as a trainer and coach for OVW, alongside fellow wrestling veteran Al Snow. He also recently appeared on Netflix’s “The Wrestlers” show.

As Doug Basham concludes his in-ring career, the wrestling community extends its congratulations to him on a successful and impactful career. While he may no longer be stepping into the ring, his influence and contributions to the sport will continue to be felt through his coaching and training endeavors.

