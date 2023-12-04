A TikToker’s Tale of Internet Revenge on an Unfair Boss

TikTok has become a powerful platform for individuals to share their stories and experiences, and sometimes, even seek justice. One such TikToker, @its.marianne.faith, recently revealed how the internet helped her get ‘revenge’ on an old boss who treated her unfairly. With a massive following of 3.3 million on TikTok, Marianne’s story captivated the attention of millions.

Before her rise to social media stardom, Marianne worked as a server at a Mexican restaurant in her hometown. However, an incident at work led to her ultimately quitting her job. A group of customers overstayed after closing hours, and their presence became increasingly disruptive. The situation escalated to the point where the police had to be called.

Marianne shared her frustration, stating, “The manager comes from her post and is like ‘Alright, none of that. You’re being mean and acting like fools, you have to leave’. It escalated into this whole big thing. We had to call the cops.”

Despite the staff’s intentions to press charges against the unruly customers, Marianne discovered that they were actually friends with the restaurant’s owner. The owner sided with the customers and reprimanded the employees for wanting to press charges. Feeling unsafe at work, Marianne made the difficult decision to quit her job.

Years later, Marianne shared her story with her TikTok followers, who were appalled her mistreatment. In a show of support and solidarity, her followers decided to take matters into their own hands. They tracked down the restaurant and launched a relentless campaign against it on various platforms, including Facebook, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google. They left negative reviews and even called the restaurant to express their discontent.

The impact was significant. Marianne reveals, “It was so persistent and for so long that they had to unplug their phones for like a week and a half and then take down all of their review sites because all their ratings had gone down to one or two stars.” The online onslaught left the restaurant unable to ignore the consequences of their actions.

While the restaurant is still standing, Marianne sees this as her own little tale of revenge or justice. She believes that her boss had the opportunity to support her and her fellow employees but chose to turn a blind eye. The internet, however, ensured that the story was not forgotten and that accountability was demanded.

FAQ:

Q: How did Marianne’s followers seek revenge on the restaurant?

A: Marianne’s followers hounded the restaurant’s Facebook page, left negative reviews on platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google, and even called the restaurant to express their discontent.

Q: Did the online campaign have an impact?

A: Yes, the relentless campaign resulted in the restaurant’s phone lines being unplugged for a week and a half and the removal of all their review sites due to their plummeting ratings.

Q: Did Marianne achieve complete revenge?

A: While the restaurant is still in operation, Marianne sees the consequences faced the business as her own tale of justice. She believes that her bosses missed an opportunity to do the right thing and support their employees.