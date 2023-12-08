Former Volunteer Fire Chief Indicted for Theft in Tennessee

A former volunteer fire chief in Scott County, Tennessee has been indicted for theft. The indictment of Austin Lewallen, the former chief of the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), comes after an investigation the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. The theft, which occurred between May 2022 and January 2023, was uncovered following concerns raised Scott County officials about questionable financial activity within the VFD.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, Lewallen stole at least $13,716.71 from the department’s funds. Investigators determined that he made over-the-counter bank withdrawals and unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals. Additionally, he allegedly used the VFD’s debit card to make personal purchases and pay a utility bill using Paint Rock VFD funds. The investigation also revealed $4,700 in questionable cash withdrawals.

The lack of an active board of directors at the time of the theft raised concerns about internal controls within the Paint Rock VFD. Comptroller Mumpower called for the establishment of firm internal controls to prevent future mishandling of funds and ensure proper documentation of disbursements.

Austin Lewallen was removed from his position as fire chief on March 27, 2023. He was subsequently indicted the Scott County Grand Jury in November 2023 on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a debit card.

This case highlights the importance of financial oversight and accountability within volunteer fire departments. It serves as a reminder to organizations to establish strong internal controls and regularly monitor financial activities to prevent theft and misuse of funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office continues to investigate similar cases to ensure the integrity of public funds.