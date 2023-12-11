Title: Fashion Icon’s Luxurious Park Avenue Residence Finds a New Owner

Summary: Grace Mirabella’s magnificent two-bedroom home, located in a prestigious Park Avenue building, has been sold for $2 million. Mirabella, a well-known fashion editor who led Vogue for 17 years, had resided in the elegant 2,200-square-foot co-op until her passing in 2021. This historic residence showcases Emery Roth’s architectural brilliance with its stunning design dating back to 1929.

In this opulent dwelling, an entry gallery adorned with a vaulted ceiling leads to a spacious living room boasting oversized windows and a cozy fireplace. The dining room, wood-paneled library, and modern eat-in kitchen provide ample space for luxurious living. Additionally, the residence includes three stylish bathrooms, a service entrance, and a staff room, catering to every need.

The buyer of this exquisite property was represented Jane Katz of Coldwell Banker Warburg, while the listing brokers were Martha Kramer of Brown Harris Stevens and Joshua Wesoky of Compass. The sale marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic Park Avenue residence, as it transitions into the hands of a new owner.

