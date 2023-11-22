New Beginnings: Ashlyn Harris Opens Up About Life After Divorce

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris recently shared her journey of moving forward after her divorce from Ali Kreiger. In a heartfelt social media post, Harris addressed the rumors surrounding their breakup and denied allegations of infidelity. Despite the challenges she has faced, Harris remains focused on her children and creating a better future for them.

Harris acknowledged the pain caused the public scrutiny and online hate she has endured since the news of her divorce became public. The negativity has taken a toll on her mental health, with trolls attacking various aspects of her life, including her parenting abilities. However, Harris made it clear that the rumors of her infidelity were false, emphasizing that she remained faithful throughout her marriage.

The former soccer star emphasized the importance of prioritizing her own health and happiness while co-parenting with Kreiger. Harris outlined the efforts they had made during the summer to work through the separation and divorce, guided therapists, lawyers, and their shared agency.

Throughout her career, Harris has been passionate about promoting inclusivity and creating a safe space for everyone. However, she expressed her disappointment in the community’s response to her personal decision, with some individuals even championing the bullying and cruelty directed towards her. Harris reminded her audience that behind the public persona, she is a human being, a mother, and someone who is simply doing her best.

While Harris’s divorce marks the end of a chapter, it also signifies the beginning of a new journey. She remains committed to being a loving and supportive co-parent to her children with Kreiger. Despite the hardships, Harris cherishes the years of love they shared and believes that her kids deserve two healthy and happy parents above all else.

