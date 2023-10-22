Paige VanZant Continues to Thrive on Social Media

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is making waves on social media once again, particularly on Instagram where she has amassed a following of 3.2 million. Known for her boundary-pushing posts, VanZant shows no signs of slowing down as she actively produces new content for her page and promotes her presence on adult content platform OnlyFans.

Recently, she shared a glimpse into her home bar, and now she has taken to her social network channels to share even more viral content. The latest round of posts showcases her wild side, with promotional videos and images that emphasize her passion for martial arts.

VanZant’s popularity extends beyond Instagram, as she has also gained a significant following on OnlyFans. The former UFC fighter has fully embraced the content generation game, continually captivating her audience with unique and attention-grabbing posts.

Her transition from the UFC to OnlyFans has proven to be a lucrative one. VanZant revealed that she earned more money in a single day on OnlyFans than she did throughout her entire UFC career. This newfound financial success, coupled with the absence of face punches, has solidified her decision to prioritize content creation over fighting.

While her UFC career may not have ended as she had hoped, VanZant has found a new avenue for personal and financial growth. Through her social media prowess and content creation, she has not only secured a dedicated following but also opened doors to new opportunities and financial stability.

