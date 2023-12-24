Bluesky Unveils New Logo and Opens to Public

Bluesky, the social media platform designed to redefine online communication, has recently made significant announcements. Firstly, the platform has revealed a fresh new logo, marking a visual representation of its dedication to openness and freedom of expression. Secondly, Bluesky has officially opened its doors to all users, expanding its reach beyond its initial invite-only status.

The CEO of Bluesky, Jay Graber, expressed the platform’s growth and progress saying, “Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up.” While Bluesky has always operated on open protocols, allowing for transparent communication, it is now allowing public access to its app. Graber further explained that their name, Bluesky, reflects the limitless possibilities and open space that the platform aims to provide. He compared it to the Twitter bird being freed from a closed platform, enabling it to fly within Bluesky’s open ecosystem.

One of the crucial aspects that sets Bluesky apart is its protocol, BirdSky, which ensures the platform remains “billionaire-proof.” By following an open network approach, Bluesky emphasizes individual freedom and choice, allowing users to transition between platforms without losing their contacts, photos, or messages. This stands in stark contrast to being at the mercy of private companies or undisclosed algorithms.

Furthermore, Bluesky has scrapped the need for users to log in to view posts. Previously, the platform was inaccessible to outsiders, existing solely as an invite-only community. However, Graber stated, “Starting today, you can easily view Bluesky posts without being logged in.” This change not only makes browsing more convenient but also promotes sharing posts effortlessly, whether it be through text messages or embedded in online articles.

As Bluesky continues to develop and expand, it has attracted both interest and skepticism from the tech community. Many are closely watching to see if the platform can truly deliver on its promise of a more open and user-driven social media experience. With its new logo and newfound accessibility, Bluesky takes a significant step towards redefining the landscape of online communication and empowering its users.