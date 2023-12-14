Comedy Stars Take the Stage in Timmins

Comedian Steve Hytner brought the laughs to a lively crowd during a recent comedy show in Timmins. Best known for his role as Kenny Bania on the hit sitcom ‘Seinfeld,’ Hytner headlined the event presented the Timmins Rock junior A hockey club. Joining him on stage was Mark Price, known for his character Skippy on ‘Family Ties,’ as well as local comics Taylor Green and Chris Mulawyshyn.

Hytner, who had never been this far north in Canada before, expressed his enjoyment of touring smaller towns and cities. He explained that the comedy tour with Price has been well-received, attracting audiences of different generations, including younger viewers who discovered ‘Seinfeld’ during the pandemic.

Having spent 26 years in Los Angeles primarily focused on acting, Hytner now resides in the beautiful Lake Tahoe area and has rekindled his passion for stand-up comedy. He expressed that while acting involves collaboration with many people, stand-up allows him to take full control of the performance. Hytner took a 20-year break from stand-up but decided to return to it when he relocated to Tahoe. He humorously remarked, “Now I have more to talk about. She still won’t touch me, but I have more to talk about.”

Reflecting on his ‘Seinfeld’ days, Hytner shared that he knew Jerry Seinfeld from their time in New York before the show. Interestingly, Hytner revealed that his influence and interpretation of the character Kenny Bania played a significant role in securing him the recurring part. While other actors auditioned portraying Bania as a mean character, Hytner decided to make him annoying yet adoring of Jerry Seinfeld, a perspective that resonated with the show’s creators.

Despite not performing Bania’s iconic Ovaltine jokes, Hytner entertained the Timmins crowd with material about family, the pandemic, and some audience interaction. As his comedy tour continues through northwestern Ontario, Hytner and Price will eventually make their way back to Minneapolis before heading home for the holidays. As for Hytner, he and his wife have exciting plans to celebrate Christmas in London, England.