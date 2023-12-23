Former Red Deer School Trustee Appeals Dismissal, Questions Code of Conduct Violation

A dismissed trustee from the Red Deer Catholic Regional School (RDCRS) board, Monique LaGrange, is seeking reinstatement through a court appeal. LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, argues that her dismissal over code-of-conduct violations, primarily related to a social media post, was unlawful.

In September, LaGrange was found to have violated the Trustee Code of Conduct and the Education Act when she shared a meme on social media comparing children waving Pride flags to children waving Nazi flags. Despite this violation, LaGrange remained a trustee until November, when she stepped down due to disqualification for failing to comply with mandatory sanctions, which included issuing an apology and undergoing sensitivity training.

However, according to the board’s detailed reasons for disqualification, LaGrange’s conduct extended beyond the initial violation. They highlighted her additional social media posts about the LGBTQ2S+ community and a public interview where she discussed board matters as a trustee. The board concluded that LaGrange had persistently engaged in behavior that disparaged the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Kitchen, on the other hand, contends that LaGrange did not break any rules and characterizes the case as a clash between “woke culture” and free speech. In his argument, he challenges the board’s findings, stating that the Code of Conduct does not explicitly prohibit the actions mentioned.

While Kitchen expects a decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench 2025, if the appeal is successful, he plans to request LaGrange’s reinstatement as a trustee. The outcome of this appeal will likely have implications for the interpretation of code-of-conduct violations within educational institutions.