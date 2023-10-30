Bang Ye Dam: Embarking on a Solo Journey with Digital Savvy

Bang Ye Dam, the former member of TREASURE, has set his sights on an exciting new adventure after parting ways with both the group and YG Entertainment in 2022. He is gearing up to make his official solo debut, and the anticipation surrounding this milestone is palpable. GF Entertainment, his new agency, has recently unveiled their plans for his solo debut, adding to the excitement.

On November 10 at 6 p.m. KST, fans can expect a prelude—a tantalizing pre-release track that will whet their musical appetite and give them a taste of what’s to come. The main event, Bang Ye Dam’s very first solo mini album, will be released on November 23 at 6 p.m. KST, marking a significant moment in his career.

But there’s more to Bang Ye Dam’s solo journey than just music. Embracing the digital age, he is diving headfirst into social media, establishing a strong presence on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). In today’s interconnected world, where online presence is paramount, Bang Ye Dam is leaving no stone unturned, revolutionizing the music industry in the digital realm.

This remarkable announcement comes on the heels of his move to GF Entertainment, which was made official in August of the previous year. It’s not just a career shift; it symbolizes a fresh start and a new chapter for Bang Ye Dam. Fans are eagerly awaiting his transformation and growth as he takes this brave leap into the realm of solo artistry.

FAQ:

Q: When will Bang Ye Dam release his prelude and solo mini album?

A: The prelude will be released on November 10 at 6 p.m. KST, and the solo mini album will drop on November 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

Q: Which platforms has Bang Ye Dam joined to strengthen his online presence?

A: Bang Ye Dam has established a strong presence on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Q: When did Bang Ye Dam officially join GF Entertainment?

A: Bang Ye Dam made his official move to GF Entertainment in August of the previous year.