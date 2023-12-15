New York Republicans and Democrats Conduct Candidate Interviews After Congressional Seat Vacant

Summary: Republicans and Democrats in New York are conducting candidate interviews to fill the now-vacant congressional seat after the expulsion of George Santos. Santos, who has launched a new venture in an attempt to earn money, is receiving advice from a former staffer. The parties are diligently vetting potential candidates in the aftermath of the Santos controversy.

Interviews are currently taking place to find a suitable candidate to fill the congressional seat left vacant the expulsion of George Santos. Despite his removal from the House of Representatives, Santos continues to maintain a high-profile presence. He has threatened four members of Congress with ethics complaints, and also recently launched a Cameo account where he offers personalized videos for $200, all of which quickly sold out. Santos took to social media with a cryptic post stating, “The truth will set me free.”

Naysa Woomer, Santos’ former communications director, offered some advice to the former congressman, urging him to start telling the truth and take responsibility for his actions. Woomer, who resigned after Santos’ first indictment, revealed that she initially believed he was genuinely remorseful and ready to make amends.

Another individual distancing himself from Santos is Michael Sapraicone, a candidate running for the vacant seat, who recently received an endorsement from Santos. Sapraicone labeled Santos as a “crook and a fraud” who should have been removed from Congress much earlier.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties are in the process of interviewing candidates for the congressional seat. Republicans have approximately 20 hopefuls being considered, while Democrats are reviewing three to four potential candidates. In light of the Santos scandal, thorough vetting processes are being employed both parties to ensure the selection of the most suitable candidate.