Title: Former Ohio Utility Regulator Denies Allegations of Bribery Charges

Ohio’s Former Top Utility Regulator Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charges

Summary: Former Chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme involving Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. The scheme was linked to a legislative bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants. The indictment, which follows the largest corruption case in Ohio’s history, alleges that Randazzo accepted bribes from FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for regulatory favors. While the bailout was partially repealed after the scandal came to light, there are concerns that the systemic disregard for utility consumers remains unaddressed.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Maureen Willis emphasized the need for reform in the selection process of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to prevent such incidents in the future. Willis called for action and stated that Ohioans deserve better from their public officials. The Ohio Environmental Council expressed that the indictment was not surprising, as they had warned against Randazzo’s appointment.

This case has highlighted the detrimental effects of greedy utility companies and corrupt state officials on the people of Ohio. It is crucial to take comprehensive measures to ensure that the utilities commission prioritizes the interests of consumers moving forward.

Randazzo is the sixth individual to be indicted in this bribery scheme, which has already led to a 20-year prison sentence for a former state House speaker. If convicted, Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison.