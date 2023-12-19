Eduardo Rodriguez Finds New Home with the Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez, the former left-handed starter for the Detroit Tigers, has made an impressive move signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. This surprising decision comes after Rodriguez opted out of his remaining contract worth $49 million with the Tigers. The new agreement also includes a vesting option for a fifth year that has the potential to increase the total value to $100 million.

In the 2023 season, Rodriguez showcased his value to the Tigers leading the team in both starts (26) and innings pitched (152 2/3), ultimately tallying a 13-9 record with a solid 3.30 ERA. With 143 strikeouts and 48 walks, Rodriguez’s contributions were crucial to the Tigers’ success. This exceptional performance was especially remarkable considering Rodriguez’s challenging debut year with the Tigers in 2022, during which he faced personal issues that led to an extended absence from the team.

Despite his commitment to the Tigers, Rodriguez exercised his contractual right to veto a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers just one hour before the trade deadline, emphasizing his desire to remain in Detroit where he and his family felt most comfortable. Unfortunately, the Tigers showed little interest in adjusting his contract to match his market value.

Now, at the age of 31, Rodriguez embarks on a new chapter with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that recently reached the National League pennant. He will join the formidable rotation alongside experienced pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Meanwhile, the Tigers have secured the services of veteran starter Kenta Maeda, signing him to a two-year, $24 million deal to fill the void left Rodriguez’s departure.

As Rodriguez settles into his new role with the Diamondbacks, the Tigers may still seek to bolster their pitching staff before the start of spring training. Only time will tell how this major upheaval in Detroit’s rotation will shape the upcoming seasons for both teams involved.