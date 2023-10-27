Clifton Barnes, a Rocky Mount Native, Honored for Real Estate Reporting

Clifton Barnes, a Rocky Mount native with a passion for journalism, has recently been recognized for his outstanding work in real estate reporting. Barnes, who served as the sports editor for the Telegram in the 1980s, was honored with an award of excellence from Communications Concepts through its 2023 Awards for Publication Excellence competition.

In his captivating articles for The Triangle Business Journal of Raleigh, Barnes has exhibited a deep understanding of the real estate industry and its impact on local communities. His ability to uncover relevant information and deliver it in a concise and engaging manner has earned him this prestigious national recognition.

While Barnes is known for his expertise in sports reporting during his time at the Telegram, he has now successfully transitioned his talents to cover a different beat – real estate. His keen eye for detail and his dedication to thorough research have set him apart in the field.

Barnes’ award serves as a testament to the importance of quality journalism in conveying critical information to a wider audience. Through his work, he has shed light on various aspects of the real estate market, helping readers make informed decisions and stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Congratulations to Clifton Barnes for his well-deserved recognition in real estate reporting. His passion and commitment continue to inspire and set a high standard for aspiring journalists in our community and beyond.

