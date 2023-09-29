Internet Crime: The Impact on Retailers

Former Target Vice Chairman Gerald Storch has spoken out against the increasing amount of theft and crime impacting retailers nationwide. As Target announced the closure of several stores in liberal cities due to public safety concerns, Storch expressed his sadness and frustration, stating that the “acceleration in crime” is causing harm to giant retailers across the country.

Storch explains that the internet and social media have played a significant role in this surge of crime. He mentions that gangs are utilizing social media platforms to organize their illegal activities, making it easier for them to coordinate theft. Additionally, the online marketplace serves as a hub for selling stolen goods, making it simple for thieves to monetize their stolen items quickly.

The sophistication of organized criminal operations has also contributed to the rise in retail theft. Storch emphasizes that it is not just a simple process of stealing and selling items online. There are often multiple layers of distribution involved, with legitimate business individuals unknowingly purchasing stolen goods from these criminal networks.

Target’s decision to close stores in cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and New York City was prompted the escalating levels of theft and organized retail crime. This announcement coincided with reports of a widespread looting operation in Philadelphia, where multiple stores were targeted a mob of teenagers.

Storch believes that addressing the issue of retail crime requires comprehensive and collaborative efforts from law enforcement. Going after organized crime rings, similar to how the mafia was tackled in the past, is crucial in dismantling these criminal networks. Additionally, tackling the economic motivation behind theft is essential, as criminals view it as a lucrative opportunity with minimal consequences.

The internet has undoubtedly provided criminals with new avenues to commit and profit from theft. Retailers must be vigilant in implementing robust security measures and collaborating with law enforcement to combat this growing issue and ensure the safety of their stores, employees, and customers.

Sources:

– FOX News Network