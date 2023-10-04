Former Suns Point Guard Cameron Payne Expresses Gratitude for Time in Phoenix

Former Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his gratitude to the organization and the fans for his time in the Valley. Payne, who is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, reflected on how the Suns gave him the opportunity to turn his life around and expressed his forever gratitude for their support.

Payne served as the backup point guard to Chris Paul for the last three seasons and played a crucial role in the Suns’ journey to the NBA Finals in 2021. In the absence of Paul during the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Payne stepped up as a starter and helped the team secure two wins with his impressive performance, averaging 20 points and nine assists.

However, Payne’s 2022-23 season was marred a lower back injury, which limited his playing time. He made a comeback during the playoffs and was forced to start the final four games of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. Despite the team’s loss in Game 6, Payne reflected on his playoffs experience and acknowledged the physical toll it took on him.

While Payne expressed some regret about not performing at his best during the playoffs, he acknowledged the circumstances and the challenges he faced in Paul’s absence. Nevertheless, he remains grateful for the opportunity to play for the Suns and contribute to their success.

