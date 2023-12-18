Controversial Actions Lead to Reassignment of Coach Fritz

The controversial actions of Walter Hessenthaler, also known as Coach Fritz, have led to his reassignment as a teacher at Alamance Virtual School. The decision was made after a three-day investigation into allegations of misconduct between the coach and a senior football player.

During the investigation, multiple interviews were conducted with students, staff, administrators, and families. As a result, Coach Fritz was removed from his coaching position and suspended from teaching without pay. The school district, Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS), stated that they prioritize student safety and well-being, and will not tolerate misconduct from their employees.

The allegations against Coach Fritz stemmed from rumors that he had been violent with a senior football player, Chandler Clontz. Clontz admitted that the coach had grabbed his collar, but defended Coach Fritz’s actions as part of his coaching style. Clontz and his aunt, Susan Shronce-Hudson, voiced their support for the coach, emphasizing that his methods were a form of tough love and meant to push the players to be their best.

While Coach Fritz has been reinstated as a teacher at Alamance Virtual School, his coaching duties have not been reinstated at this time. The ABSS considers coaching to be an “added duty,” and there is no formal process for removal or reinstatement.

ABSS remains committed to upholding high standards of conduct and creating a safe environment for all students. They have taken previous actions against misconduct and will continue to do so in the future. As for Coach Fritz, his future coaching prospects will depend on further evaluations and discussions with the school administration.

In the end, this incident highlights the challenges and complexities of maintaining a balance between pushing athletes to excel and ensuring their safety and well-being. The outcome of this case serves as a reminder of the importance of appropriate coaching practices and the responsibility schools have in addressing allegations of misconduct.