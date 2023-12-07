Former “Soprano” Star Opens Upscale Speakeasy on Upper West Side

A well-known actor from the hit mob show “The Sopranos” has embarked on a new venture, opening an exclusive speakeasy on the Upper West Side. Michael Imperioli, famous for his portrayal of Tony Soprano’s troubled nephew Christopher Moltisanti, has launched Scarlet, a sophisticated cocktail lounge located on Amsterdam Avenue.

Unlike the lively “Bada Bing!”, Scarlet offers a more intimate setting, seating around 40 people. The lounge is a true labor of love, as Imperioli’s wife, Victoria, who has a background in interior and theatrical set design, has crafted an elegant Art Deco-style bar reminiscent of 1920s Paris or New York.

Imperioli, aged 57, expressed his excitement about the ambiance that Victoria has created and his desire to contribute to the live music scene at the lounge. As an Emmy award-winning actor, he hopes to book talent for jazz performances and other events.

The decision to open this cocktail lounge holds personal significance for Imperioli, as he recently discovered that his great-grandfather, Raphael Segno, ran a speakeasy in Mount Vernon during the 1920s. After learning about this family history on the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” Imperioli decided to pay homage to his entrepreneurial ancestor opening Scarlet.

The lounge will offer craft cocktails and tapas-style small plates. The cocktail menu, curated mixologist Matt Burkhardt, features unique concoctions such as “The White Lotus,” a playful nod to Imperioli’s role in the critically acclaimed HBO series of the same name.

Jeremy Wladis, a seasoned restaurateur, has recruited the Imperiolis to join him in this venture. Together, they have created a venue that aims to cater to the discerning residents of the Upper West Side. Wladis, who runs several neighborhood eateries, believes that Scarlet will stand out with its high-end offerings and welcoming atmosphere.

For Imperioli, Scarlet represents a continuation of his love for the hospitality industry. As he embarks on this new chapter, he hopes to provide a haven for weary travelers and locals alike, where they can reconnect with their senses and the present moment.