Former US Army Sergeant Arrested for Attempting to Deliver Defense Secrets to China

A former US Army sergeant, Joseph Daniel Schmidt, has been arrested on charges of attempting to deliver classified national defense secrets to Chinese intelligence officials. Schmidt allegedly reached out to the Chinese Consulate in Turkey and Chinese security services via email to offer top secret defense information. The charges against him include attempting to deliver and retaining national defense information, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

One of the key pieces of evidence that led to Schmidt’s arrest was a series of internet searches and emails that revealed his intentions. The FBI discovered that Schmidt had created a document titled “Important Information to Share with Chinese Government,” which contained details about US intelligence sources, assessment methods, meeting sites, and communication planning.

Schmidt’s admiration for Chinese culture and society is highlighted in the federal indictment. However, he is also portrayed as an unsophisticated spy who turned to Google to research his legal situation and explore options for a new life after trading state secrets.

During his time in the military, Schmidt had access to secret and top secret information as a member of the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. He was proficient in Mandarin and worked as a spy handler, involved in activities such as surveillance, interrogation, and advanced psychological operations related to the military’s Indo-Pacific Command.

In November and December 2019, while still on active duty, Schmidt took personal leave to travel to China. He also submitted a visa application stating his interest in learning about Chinese culture and history. In March 2020, Schmidt traveled to Hong Kong, where he allegedly attempted to provide Chinese officials with classified information obtained during his military service.

The arrest of Schmidt underscores the threat posed individuals within the military who may be susceptible to foreign influence or engaging in espionage activities. The case highlights the importance of maintaining strong security measures and counterintelligence efforts to safeguard national defense secrets.

