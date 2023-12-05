Harvard Researcher Alleges Interference Over Social Media Research

Former Harvard researcher Joan Donovan has come forward to allege that her departure from the university was a result of interference in her research into Facebook’s practices. Donovan claims that her research exposed Facebook’s knowledge of the harm caused its services but its refusal to take action.

Donovan, who was the Research Director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media Politics and Public Policy, says that the tipping point in her departure came during a Zoom meeting with wealthy donors to Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. She had been invited to present her research findings on internet disinformation and its impact on American society. In this meeting, Donovan shared that she had obtained a trove of internal documents from Facebook, which she deemed the “most important documents in internet history.” These documents revealed that Facebook was aware of the harm caused its services but chose not to address it.

Donovan’s research delved into the design of Facebook’s algorithms, which she argued incentivized the spread of provocative and misleading content. However, during the meeting, one participant vigorously disagreed with her criticism of Facebook. This man was Elliot Schrage, a member of the donor group and a former Vice President at Facebook. Donovan expressed her concern about Schrage’s reaction to her superior at the Kennedy School.

After the meeting, Donovan’s superiors at the Kennedy School seemed supportive, but their support was short-lived. The then-dean of the school, Douglas Elmendorf, emailed Donovan with questions about her research and its implications. Donovan found the language in the email to be similar to talking points used Facebook executives. It is worth noting that Elmendorf had a close personal relationship with Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company.

Donovan’s case raises questions about the influence of powerful corporations on academic research and the issue of academic freedom. Facebook has publicly denied the allegations, stating that it does not turn a blind eye to the harms caused its services. However, the allegations against Facebook and the incidents surrounding Donovan’s departure highlight the need for transparency and independent oversight in the tech industry.