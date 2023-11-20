Former Red Sox Pitcher Jeff Plympton in Desperate Search for Kidney Donor

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Jeff Plympton, is facing a life-altering battle with polycystic kidney disease and is urgently seeking a kidney donor. The 57-year-old Plympton, who was diagnosed with the hereditary condition years ago, took to social media to spread the word about his need for a transplant.

Despite being placed on the regional transplant list after undergoing four months of screening and testing, Plympton is aware that the wait for a matching donor can stretch on for years. Faced with this reality, he decided to turn to social media in the hopes of finding a compassionate individual who would be willing to undergo testing to determine if they are a suitable match.

Plympton, a dedicated family man, has lived in Wrentham for over three decades with his wife, Linda, and they have raised two children together. He recently welcomed the joy of becoming a grandparent. According to Plympton, he is not accustomed to seeking help or being in the spotlight, but the urgency of his medical situation left him with no other choice.

As a former pitcher for the Red Sox and a prominent figure in the town of Wrentham, Plympton’s request for a kidney donor is a stark departure from his usual low-key demeanor. He has always been passionate about baseball, evidenced his career as a pitching coach at Boston College and Dean College, as well as his ownership of Plympton Crush Travel Baseball.

Polycystic kidney disease is a chronic condition characterized the development of clusters of cysts within the kidneys. This debilitating disease affects thousands of individuals worldwide. If you are interested in potentially becoming a kidney donor for Jeff Plympton, please reach out to him directly, contact one of his family members, or get in touch with Rhode Island Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

FAQ:

Q: What is polycystic kidney disease?

A: Polycystic kidney disease is a chronic condition that leads to the growth of cysts in the kidneys.

Q: How can I get in touch with Jeff Plympton or his family?

A: If you are interested in potentially becoming a kidney donor, you can contact Jeff Plympton directly, reach out to one of his family members, or contact Rhode Island Hospital for more information.

Q: What are the risks involved in kidney donation?

A: Kidney donation is a major surgery and carries some risks. However, medical professionals thoroughly evaluate potential donors to ensure they are suitable candidates and have a low risk of complications.