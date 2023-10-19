Former Manitoba Premier’s Instagram Account Hacked, Posts Pro-Palestine Content

Former Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has reported that her Instagram account has been hacked. The incident occurred when the profile picture was changed to that of a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, a designated terrorist group Canada and other Western nations. The account bio was also altered to read, “FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA PALESTINE WILL BE FREE,” and an image of a map of Israel with the words “Free Palestine” was posted.

Stefanson addressed the issue on her X account, stating that her Instagram account had been hacked and that they were working with Meta, the parent company of Instagram, to recover it. The Progressive Conservative party, in a statement to CTV News, confirmed the hacking incident and echoed Stefanson’s post, mentioning their cooperation with Meta to resolve the issue.

This incident comes amidst the Israel-Gaza war, which began on October 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in retaliatory measures and significant civilian casualties on both sides. The timing of the hack suggests a possible connection to the ongoing conflict.

Heather Stefanson has been serving as the interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party since the provincial election in early October. As the investigation continues, it remains crucial to ensure the security of social media accounts and be vigilant against unauthorized access.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Sources:

– CTV News