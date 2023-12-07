Former Pittsburgh Pirates Player Cole Tucker Marries Actress Vanessa Hudgens

PITTSBURGH, PA — It’s official – former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, Cole Tucker, and Hollywood star, Vanessa Hudgens, have tied the knot. According to multiple reports, the couple got married on Saturday in the beautiful coastal town of Tulum, Mexico. The newlyweds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in this picturesque location.

Vanessa Hudgens, 34, rose to fame for her role as Gabriella Montez in the beloved High School Musical film series between 2006 and 2008. In addition to her acting career, Hudgens has also released two studio albums and showcased her talent on Broadway. She has since appeared in various movies, including “Bandslam,” “Beastly,” “Sucker Punch,” “Bad Boys for Life,” and “Tick Tock Boom.”

Meanwhile, Cole Tucker, 27, was selected in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball draft the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his major league debut with the team in 2019. However, in May 2022, he was designated for assignment. Tucker then played for the Colorado Rockies during the last season and is currently a free agent.

The engagement of Hudgens and Tucker was originally announced on their social media accounts in February. In a joint Instagram post, they revealed their engagement against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Fans were thrilled the news and have eagerly followed the couple’s journey to the altar.

While their professional paths may be different, the marriage of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker marks a significant moment in their lives. With their union, they embark on a new chapter together, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for this talented and newly married couple.