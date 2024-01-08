Sean Clifford Announces Engagement to Juliana Alessandroni

Summary: Sean Clifford, former Penn State quarterback, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Juliana Alessandroni. The couple shared several photos of the proposal, expressing their love and excitement for the future. Fellow football players and friends congratulated the couple on their exciting news.

Sean Clifford, the former Penn State quarterback, has had a remarkable year, making waves when he was drafted the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of last year’s NFL Draft. He has since earned the backup position behind Jordan Love and has shown promise on the field. However, Clifford’s recent announcement on Instagram has delighted his fans and brought a different kind of excitement into his life.

Clifford shared multiple photos of the proposal, capturing the special moment when he got down on one knee and asked Juliana Alessandroni to marry him. In the caption, he expressed his love and admiration for his now-fiancée, describing her as his travel partner, best friend, and more. The couple radiated happiness and anticipation for the future in the captured moments.

The Instagram post gained immediate attention, with fellow football players and friends congratulating the couple on their engagement. Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was among the first to comment, expressing his happiness for Clifford. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft jokingly asked for a “like” button to express his excitement, while Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz also joined in with their congratulations.

Sean Clifford’s engagement marks a significant personal milestone alongside his football career. Although he has seen limited action on the field this season, he continues to work hard and contribute to the team. With his engagement to Juliana Alessandroni, Clifford enters an exciting chapter of his life, filled with love and cherished memories yet to come.