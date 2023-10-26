Former Owner of Evansville Social Media Site Arrested for Murders, Suspected as Driver in Double Homicide

Evansville experienced a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon when two men were found shot to death in a home on the West Side. The former owner of a popular Evansville social media site, Richard Dee Garrett, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. However, the police do not believe he was the one who pulled the trigger.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Garrett is suspected of serving as the driver for two other individuals involved in the crime, including the reported shooter. The other persons involved have not been identified or apprehended at this time.

Garrett stated to the police that he believed the two others were planning to commit a robbery, not a murder. This is not the first time Garrett has been involved in a deadly shooting. In 2021, he admitted to shooting and killing a man in what he claimed was self-defense. While he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, he was not directly charged in the death of the individual.

Garrett is listed as the CEO of Evansville 411 News, a popular Facebook page with a significant following. However, the page disavowed any connection to Garrett when questioned about his arrest.

The investigation revealed surveillance footage showing a white male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and brandishing a handgun near the victims’ room. Additional footage captured a white vehicle with three men, including the suspected shooter, parking in a nearby neighborhood. The driver remained in the car while the others moved towards the location of the murders.

Police discovered blood evidence both inside and outside the vehicle. The car also contained walkie-talkies, and investigators overheard radio communication consistent with a police scanner while reviewing surveillance footage.

During questioning, Garrett admitted to picking up two individuals near Leroy’s Tavern on the night of the incident. He claimed that they changed clothes, put on masks and gloves, and then drove to the scene of the crime. Garrett said he heard gunshots and saw one of the passengers return with blood on him.

Despite having multiple opportunities to back out, Garrett assisted and waited as the crimes were carried out. He did not contact law enforcement after learning about the double murder and attempted to conceal and dispose of blood evidence from the vehicle.

Garrett’s hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

