Former Junior Hockey Player Charged in Golf Club Attack

A former junior hockey player, Joel Sandie, has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with a viral golf club attack video. The attack took place at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club on September 2, and the video has been viewed millions of times around the world.

According to court documents, Sandie played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the early 1990s and now works as a real estate agent in London, Ontario. The charge was laid on September 18, and Sandie is prohibited from communicating with two individuals involved in the incident.

In the viral video, the assailant can be heard yelling, “I’ll f—ing kill you!” as he chases a player across a tee block. Unable to catch his target, he swings his golf club at another person, hitting his arm. The video was originally posted on Facebook and has since spread to other social media platforms, generating millions of views and thousands of comments.

Sandie’s hockey career in the OHL spanned four seasons, during which he played for the Sudbury Wolves, London Knights, and Cornwall Royals. He was known for his toughness on the ice, accumulating more penalty minutes than points during his time in the league.

Currently, Sandie works as a sales representative for RE/MAX Advantage Realty Ltd., specializing in various aspects of real estate. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.

Source: SooToday

Definitions:

1. Assault with a weapon: The act of intentionally causing harm to another person using a weapon.

2. Ontario Hockey League (OHL): A major junior ice hockey league based in Ontario, Canada, consisting of teams primarily made up of players aged 16 to 21.

3. Real estate agent: A licensed professional who represents buyers or sellers in real estate transactions.

4. Viral video: A video that becomes extremely popular and spreads rapidly through online sharing on social media platforms.

